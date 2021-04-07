Baader Bank Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €192.00 ($225.88) target price from research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €163.88 ($192.79).

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €1.55 ($1.82) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €164.50 ($193.53). 56,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is €169.51. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €115.90 ($136.35) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35).

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

