Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.32

Badger Daylighting Ltd. (TSE:BAD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.32 and traded as high as C$43.94. Badger Daylighting shares last traded at C$43.85, with a volume of 67,384 shares traded.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 61.76.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$130.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.30 million. Analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting Ltd. will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

In other Badger Daylighting news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 25,000 shares of Badger Daylighting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total transaction of C$587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$784,900.

About Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD)

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

