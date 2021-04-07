Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Baidu reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.20 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294,660 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $226.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.53.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

