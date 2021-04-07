Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.45

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 2802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $997.48 million, a PE ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Equities analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11,259.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,837,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,713 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 108.5% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,424 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 33.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 584,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 146,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (NYSE:BCSF)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.