Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Hits New 12-Month High at $132.00

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 132 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), with a volume of 45763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.63).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £718.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

