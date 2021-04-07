bAlpha Market Capitalization Achieves $11.47 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.37 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $976.82 or 0.01730115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bAlpha has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00271381 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $437.47 or 0.00774827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,729.97 or 1.00478564 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00017254 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About bAlpha

bAlpha’s total supply is 11,745 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

