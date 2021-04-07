Balu Balakrishnan Sells 9,368 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 11,943 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.29, for a total value of $1,102,219.47.

On Monday, February 8th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 15,937 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $1,373,769.40.

On Friday, February 5th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,641 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $471,644.01.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POWI. Cowen boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

