Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Shares Up 3.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.09. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNDSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Banco Sabadell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

