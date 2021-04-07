Band Protocol Price Reaches $16.16 on Major Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $331.22 million and approximately $215.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.16 or 0.00028627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00055986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00021505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.91 or 0.00619787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00079753 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.