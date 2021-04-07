Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,747,581 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Bank of America worth $904,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $342.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

