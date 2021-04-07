Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.26.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Bank of America by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 990,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 70,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $342.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.