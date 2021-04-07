Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 1,148,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,841,602. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

