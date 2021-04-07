Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,679 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 990,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 114.6% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.65. 924,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,841,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. The firm has a market cap of $342.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

