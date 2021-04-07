Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.95. Bank OZK reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 866.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,680,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,763,000 after purchasing an additional 97,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Bank OZK by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.64%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

