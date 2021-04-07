Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $2.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

