Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BANR has been the topic of several other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $53.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $144.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Banner news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

