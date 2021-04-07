Barclays Increases The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $57.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.03.

NYSE:BK opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

