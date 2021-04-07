Barclays Increases The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $182.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.29.

PNC opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

