Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.41

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 4168932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

