Barclays Raises Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $45.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

