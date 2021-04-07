Barclays Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $98.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,326,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,988,000 after buying an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

