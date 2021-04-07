Barclays Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $64.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.02.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 156,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

