Barclays Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $64.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.02.
Truist Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.21. 156,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $29.24 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
