Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE RIO traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. 149,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.