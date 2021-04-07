Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South32 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. South32 has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $11.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 1.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South32 stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $0. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

