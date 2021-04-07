Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. 169,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,726,059. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $74.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,763,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,378,960. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

