Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Park Capital Group bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.50. 21,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. The firm has a market cap of $430.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

