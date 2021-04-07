Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in Chevron by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chevron by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. 87,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

