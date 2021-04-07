Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,077,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.15. 53,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,252. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $94.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

