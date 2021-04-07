Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,675 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.77. 28,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $257.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.88. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $145.46 and a 12 month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

