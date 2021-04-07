Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,610 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.14. 2,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,425. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

