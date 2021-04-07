Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,550 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $518,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after buying an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.62. 193,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

