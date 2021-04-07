Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 76,128 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $54.58. 5,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,039. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.