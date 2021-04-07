Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $15.72 Million in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 533,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,717,000. Tri-Continental accounts for about 1.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.00% of Tri-Continental as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,008. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $21.31 and a 1-year high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

