Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $5.01 Million in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 197,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock remained flat at $$28.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,076. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.16.

