Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $5.86 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 70,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Philip Morris International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.64.

PM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 21,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,666. The firm has a market cap of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.13.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

