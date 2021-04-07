Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $6.53 Million in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,906,000. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $566,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. 385,678 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.29.

