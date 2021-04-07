Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $7.21 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.83. 2,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

