Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $9.16 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 134,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,160,000. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 25,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock worth $44,673,602 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

