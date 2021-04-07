Bard Financial Services Inc. Invests $9.60 Million in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,599,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,813,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,085. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average is $136.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.