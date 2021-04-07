Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New $4.18 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 145,445 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 391,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $220.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

