Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,850 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,867,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.12. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $81.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

