Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,338,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Hanesbrands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,852,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,925,000 after buying an additional 251,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,412,000 after buying an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 147.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 81,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,016.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

HBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. 16,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,289,189. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

