Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

NVO stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $68.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,511. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.9494 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.07%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

