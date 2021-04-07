Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Mills by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.87. 13,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,782. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.13. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,402 shares of company stock worth $2,459,016 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

