Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 414,809 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 414,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,606,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 135,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $73.85. 22,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,853. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $74.42.

