Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 79,212 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

NYSE USB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 40,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.02. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.