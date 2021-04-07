Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $28.67 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,672,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after buying an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.91. 53,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,795. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $265.70 and a 12 month high of $408.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

