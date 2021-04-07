Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $33.06 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 312,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,064,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after buying an additional 264,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,223. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $120.09.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

