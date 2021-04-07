Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes $8.50 Million Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 310,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,000. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 1.26% of Global X MLP ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLPA. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,330. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19.

