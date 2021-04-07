Bard Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.34. 21,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,318. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

